Dozens of employers seeking to fill positions at Orlando job fair

Get your resume ready!

At least 95 employers in Central Florida are seeking to fill several open positions at this week's job fair in Orlando.

Job seekers will get the opportunity to meet and interview with companies in various industries such as Walt Disney World, Spectrum, and iHeartmedia, to name a few.

The job fair will take place on Wednesday, May 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Central Florida Fairground's Expo Halls located at 4603 W Colonial Drive.

To see a list of hiring employers or to register to attend, visit www.cfec.org/job-fairs.

Central Florida Employment Council, the hiring event's host, is set to hold additional job fairs on July 6, Sept. 7 and on Nov. 2, according to a news release.