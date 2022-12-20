Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Tampa road closed after Regions Bank window breaks, causing glass to fall from 27th floor

By FOX 13 news staff
Broken window on 27th floor of Regions Bank in downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. - A roadway around Regions Bank in downtown Tampa is closed after a window on the 27th floor broke.

Tampa police have closed all lanes on Ashley Drive between Jackson Street and Whiting Street for an "unknown amount of time." 

A view from SkyFOX shows the large hole in one of the windows. The cause of the glass break remains under investigation.

Portion of Ashley Drive and the sidewalk closed after Regions Bank window shattered.

Police said shards of glass fell onto the roadway and into MacDill Park.

