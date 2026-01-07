Photos: Dolphin calf found stranded on New Smyrna Beach

article

A dolphin calf was found stranded on New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday, according to Volusia Beach Safety.

The dolphin, believed to be about 2 to 3 months old, was found at the inlet, according to officials.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Team helped keep the dolphin moist until a team with Hubb-SeaWorld Research institute could get to the beach to assist.

A baby dolphin was found stranded on New Smyrna Beach. (Courtesy: Volusia Beach Safety)

Volusia Beach Safety shared photos of teams helping the stranded dolphin.

Teresa Jablonski, with Hubb-SeaWorld, said beachgoers who spotted the dolphin did the right thing by calling officials.

"Hopefully, we’re going to give the animal a chance at recovery and survival," Jablonski said. "Left alone on the beach or being pushed back into the water, its chance of survival would be zero."

SeaWorld's rescue team also responded and took the dolphin to its facility.

The condition of the dolphin is unknown.