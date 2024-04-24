Your $1 bill could be worth $150,000: Here's how

article

A dollar bill worth $150K? That doesn't make any cents!

Check your pockets and your purses for any loose change--it could be worth a car, or two.

In some cases, currency collectors in the U.S. are willing to pay between $20,000 and $150,000 for them.

Featured article

$1 bills printed in New York

According to Wealthynickel.com, dollar bills printed in New York and Washington D.C., featured a mistake making them worth thousands.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing estimates that nearly 6.4 million banknotes were printed with the error.

What was the mistake?

Usually, every bill is printed with a unique serial number to identify it.

In 2014 and 2016, millions of pairs of $1 bills were printed with matching serial numbers.

The fault was caught by a banknote collector, Silverpicker on YouTube.

How to know if your $1 is worth $150K

This rare find has collectors scrambling to find the matching pairs.

Here's how to identify the lucky bills according to Wealthynickel.com:

The Series date located near the photograph of George Washington must read "Series 2013"

The bill must have a "B" Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number

The serial number must end with a star (*) and fall between B00000001* – B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*

What to do if you're the lucky owner

If you happen to have one of these $1 bills, all you have to do is find the matching serial number.

The dollar is only worth $150K if it is paired with its match.

According to the US Currency Pricing guide, most collector's dollar bills are worth up to a few thousand and are considered to be pretty rare.