Dog prepares for Howl-oween with cute giraffe makeover

While American consumers are mulling over what to dress their pooch up for Halloween this year, one dog has got his costume locked down.

Django got into the Halloween spirit early when he got an adorable makeover at Ivory Grooms in Kona, Hawaii, recently.

Footage by Kathey Kim Peters shows her super-cute rescue dog after groomer Ivory Arnold transformed him into a giraffe.

“I’ve always wanted to dye a dog into a safari animal so what better time to do it [than] with Halloween approaching,” Arnold told Storyful.