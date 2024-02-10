Dog dies in accidental fire in Titusville, firefighters say

A dog is dead after a structure fire in Titusville late Friday night, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

Around 11 p.m., firefighters responded to the Whispering Pines Manufactured Home and RV Community and encountered heavy fire engulfing 90% of the structure, as reported by TFD. The fire also spread to a nearby vehicle, firefighters confirmed. The sole occupant was able to escape without injuries, firefighters said.

A dog inside the home did not survive, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and related to cooking activities, TFD said. Brevard County Fire Rescue and Titusville Police assisted in the response, according to TFD.

The Red Cross is offering assistance following firefighters' assessment that the home is a complete loss.

