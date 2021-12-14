Divers locate body of missing man in Banana River after 2 canoes capsize

A dive team with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has located the body of a missing Florida man who disappeared after two canoes capsized in the Banana River.

The deceased has been identified as Alain Charles, 34, of Pompano Beach. FWC said divers discovered the body on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

According to investigators, seven people were working on an anchored vessel on the Banana River about half-a-mile north of State Road 528 on Sunday evening. Four people boarded a canoe and headed to shore while the three remaining got into a second canoe and followed.

"Both canoes began taking on water and capsized, putting all seven subjects in the water," read an FWC statement sent to FOX 35 News.

A good Samaritan in a boat came to assist one of the canoes but only located two of the three occupants. Those in the other canoe swam to an anchored sail boat and were later rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Both the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard assisted in the search for Charles, but activity was suspended on Monday night. FWC continued search efforts into Tuesday when the body was found.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.

