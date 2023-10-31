Walt Disney World monorail guests evacuated after flat tire causes train to stall on tracks, officials say

Several guests were trapped on Walt Disney World Resort's iconic monorail after it became stuck on its tracks Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and were able to safely rescue the 71 passengers on board, which took about an hour and 20 minutes. No one was hurt.

A Disney spokesperson said the train experienced a flat tire near the EPCOT parking lot toll plaza, causing it to come to a stop.

Kris Lenk was one of the dozens of passengers who became trapped on the monorail.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Photo credit: Kris Lenk)

He said he was traveling on the train to catch a ride to EPCOT when the train stalled.

The St. Petersburg man told FOX 35 News he could smell the burning rubber and a bit of smoke.

"There was a loud bang explosion, and then we kind of saw a big flash of light. After that, the monorail slowed down," Lenk said. "They told us to pretty much bust open the windows, unfortunately, because the AC wasn't working, so not sure if the whole monorail just decided to shut off after that loud bang and everything. But, you know, it was kind of nice to finally get out of there."

What is the Walt Disney World monorail?

The world-famous monorail provides Disney guests with transportation to a variety of destinations throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

It makes stops at the Magic Kingdom park, Disney's Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney's Polynesian Village Resort and the transportation and ticket center.