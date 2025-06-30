Disney Dream passengers on overboard rescue: 'They’re miracle workers'

Miracle workers. That's how a couple aboard Disney Cruise Line's Disney Dream described the ship's rescue team after a young girl fell overboard on Sunday, and her dad reportedly dove off the balcony after her.

It happened on Sunday as the ship was making its way back to Port Canaveral.

What we know:

A spokesperson for Disney Cruise Line confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando in a statement late Sunday that two people were rescued after going overboard.

"The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols," Disney said in a statement.

"They’re miracle workers."

What they're saying:

Brandon and Nikki were aboard the Disney Dream when they heard the cruise captain announced over the intercom: "Mr. Mob. Portside."

This is essentially an emergency code for "Man overboard," and describes which side of the boat that person possibly went over. Port refers to the left side, while Starboard refers to the right side.

Nikki said she and her family were on the top deck of the boat and began to notice commotion on the left side of the boat. Nikki looked, saw the commotion in the water, and had to step away, she said.

"My anxiety took over. I couldn’t watch," she said. "At that point, I just went and got in my lawn chair and just started praying."

Brandon said he could see the life preservers in the water, but at first, couldn't see any people. Then, Disney's rescue team entered the water in a yellow boat.

"You could see a little black dot in the middle of the ocean and that was them," he said.

"The team was immediate action. Disney, I don’t even have words. They’re miracle workers, they saved that family," he said.

"I just burst into tears," said Nikki. "The emotion, being a mom and a grandmother – you’re on vacation having the best time of your life and something so tragic like that happened. It was just tears of relief that those prayers were answered."