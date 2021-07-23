Disney Cruise Line to resume sailings from Florida next month

article

After a successful test sailing last weekend, Disney Cruise Line announced that it will return to sailing from Florida on August 9.

The Disney Dream will kick off its return to cruising from the U.S. with tropical voyages to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral. The three- and four-night cruises will visit Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

"I’m speaking on behalf of our entire cast and crew when I emphatically say, ‘We have missed you!’ Right now, we’re working hard to get ready for your return, and our focus remains on operating in a responsible way while creating magic for all on board."

The cruise line says it has enhanced health and safety measures to promote wellness for guests and crew aboard the ships.

"As always, our ships are overflowing with magic—from beloved character encounters to enchanting Broadway-style musicals and a spectacular fireworks display at sea. And, you’ll be pleased to know that we’ve come up with new and exciting ways to create memories together—tailored to our times and presented with all the care you’ve come to expect from Disney Cruise Line."

