DeSantis promotes property tax relief proposal, highlights Florida immigration enforcement efforts

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday urged support for a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at reducing property taxes for Florida homeowners while also touting the state's immigration enforcement partnership with federal authorities.

Speaking in South Florida, DeSantis said lawmakers are expected to vote Monday on placing a property tax relief measure before voters and later highlighted several recent immigration enforcement operations that he said have improved public safety.

What we know:

DeSantis said the Florida Legislature is expected to consider a proposal that would place a property tax relief measure on the ballot for voter approval.

The governor said the plan would expand homestead property tax exemptions and argued that many homeowners could see their property tax burden significantly reduced or eliminated if voters ultimately approve the measure.

DeSantis also announced results from several immigration enforcement initiatives conducted through partnerships between Florida law enforcement agencies and federal authorities.

According to the governor, Operation Sandhill Sentinel 9.0 resulted in 250 arrests of people accused of immigration violations and other crimes. He also said Operation Criminal Return led to 230 arrests targeting people with criminal histories and immigration violations.

The backstory:

Property taxes have become a growing issue in Florida as home values have risen sharply in recent years. DeSantis argued that property tax collections statewide have increased substantially since he took office and said homeowners need relief from rising costs.

The proposed ballot measure is part of a broader effort by the governor to reduce taxes and fees, including previous initiatives involving toll discounts, sales tax exemptions and tuition freezes.

On immigration, Florida has expanded cooperation with federal agencies under programs that allow state and local law enforcement officers to assist with immigration enforcement efforts.

What they're saying:

DeSantis described the proposed property tax changes as potentially transformative for homeowners.

"There's nothing we can do that would be more significant than this property tax relief."

He also urged Floridians to support placing the measure on the ballot.

"I just want to do right by people who need relief. I want people to own their home."

What we don't know:

Lawmakers have not yet voted on the proposed property tax measure, and the final language voters would see on the ballot has not been approved.

It also remains unclear what the long-term fiscal impact would be on local governments, schools and public services if property tax collections are reduced.

Federal and state officials have not independently detailed all of the arrest figures, case outcomes or deportation proceedings discussed during the announcement.

Big picture view:

The announcement showcased two of DeSantis' signature policy priorities: reducing taxes and strengthening immigration enforcement.

The property tax proposal could become one of the most significant tax-related questions facing Florida voters in the coming election cycle, while the immigration initiatives reflect Florida's continued partnership with federal enforcement agencies under the Trump administration.