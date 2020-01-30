Deputies warn of phone scam that targets your social security number

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about scam calls that attempt to obtain your social security number.

They say that the scammers call you and claim that they are the Social Security Administration. They say that they have received a legal complaint under your social security and driver's license number. With that, they say that they need to block your social security number immediately and request that you call back.

The Sheriff's Office says that should just hang up if you get this call, as no one asks for this type of information on the phone.

MORE NEWS: Powerball ticket worth $397 million sold in Florida

The full message can be found on the Lake County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.