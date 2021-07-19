Deputies: Suspect wanted after exposing himself several times in same area

The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to identify a man accused of exposing himself in three different incidents in the same area.

Most recently in July, deputies say he walked into a home in the 5600 block of Astoria Place and began touching himself while grabbing the victim.

Fortunately, investigators say the victim was able to get away and call 911.

Deputies say the same suspect was caught on video back in December 2020 watching someone in a home on the same street and touching himself.

Two weeks after that December 2020 incident, investigators said the suspect was reportedly looking into the same window of that same home.

Detectives said they have been searching the area and discovered more break-in attempts by who they believe is the same suspect after residents checked their video surveillance cameras.

The sheriff's office is warning the public that the suspect may have gotten bolder in his attempts.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

