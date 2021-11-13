Deputies: Man in his 50s fatally shot in Orange County

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man was shot and later died on Friday night.

Deputies responded to the area of W. Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

"Upon arrival, they located a male in his 50s laying on the ground. The male was transported to the hospital where he later died," the sheriff's office said.

There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

