Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando
8677dd54-d338eb2c-police-lights.jpg article

police lights

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death involving a man found dead inside a car.

Deputies say the man in his 30s was found in the Evans Village subdivision, near the intersection of Kingsland Road and Indialantic Drive at around 7:06 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators say the man appeared to have at least one gunshot wound to his body.

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.