Deputies: Man found dead with gunshot wound inside car
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death involving a man found dead inside a car.
Deputies say the man in his 30s was found in the Evans Village subdivision, near the intersection of Kingsland Road and Indialantic Drive at around 7:06 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators say the man appeared to have at least one gunshot wound to his body.
Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.
Advertisement