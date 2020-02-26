Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide at Orange County home

article

Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Orlando.

It happened Tuesday night at a home on Purple Lilac Circle.

According to deputies, when they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman who were both shot and killed. Investigators believe the man may have shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.



