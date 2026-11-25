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The Brief The Mega Millions jackpot for the Nov. 27 drawing has reached $673 million. The jackpot has rolled over dozens of times since a ticket for an $800 million prize was sold in Florida in July.



The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $673 million after no tickets matched all the winning numbers drawn on Tuesday night.

By the numbers:

The winning numbers for the drawing were 38, 42, 44, 45, 62 and a Mega Ball of 16.

The current jackpot has a cash option worth $282.6 million.

$803M Mega Million jackpot won in Florida

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won July 28, when a ticket for an $803 million was sold in Florida.

The jackpot has rolled over ever since.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is scheduled for Nov. 27, which is also Black Friday.

Mega Millions: How to play

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 each and are offered in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to the game's website, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.