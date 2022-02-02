Deputies identify husband and wife found dead inside Osceola County home

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has identified two people who were found dead inside a home as a husband and wife.

This happened at Heather Lake Terrace in Kissimmee, just about a mile from Poinciana High School.

Deputies said a family member went to the home after picking up a child from school and found a man and woman dead inside the house, victims of a possible murder-suicide.

"They're apparently married and separated, or estranged, we don't know," said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. "He's been staying here for a few days … and the family has no reason or indicators … they didn't see this coming."

The husband and wife have been identified as Shantel Rodriguez, 23, and 25-year-old Roberto Rodriguez.

Detectives were waiting on a search warrant to continue the investigation and try to piece together what happened.

"There is no outstanding threat to the public," the spokesperson said.

