Deputies: Homicide suspect arrested after leaving Cheetos bag at scene, fingerprint leads to identification

A homicide suspect was identified after leaving a bag of Cheetos at the scene of the crime, deputies say.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, an arrest was made regarding a homicide from October.

They said that on October 18, deputies responded to the Whispering Sands neighbor and found 64-year-old Elijah Coleman dead on the front patio of a home.

During the course of their investigation, they located a 'Cheetos' bag inside the victim's residence. They said that they were able to identify a print on the bag as belonging 30-year-old Orenzo Fitzpatrick Jr. Investigators interviewed the man, who gave conflicting statements in regards to where he was at the time of the homicide.

Fitzpatrick Jr. was reportedly arrested on one count of homicide. He is being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.