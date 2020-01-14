Deputies: Florida man shot dead after confronting driver behind him for following too closely

article

A man was shot dead by a driver he confronted for following him too closely on a Florida road, authorities said Sunday.

The Orlando Sentinel reported the man was driving a pick-up truck in front of an SUV Saturday in Winter Haven, Florida.

Brian Bruchey, the Polk County Sheriff’s spokesman, said the SUV driver told detectives that the truck driver in front of him came to a sudden stop, making him quickly hit the brakes. The truck driver then got out of the truck and cursed him for following too closely.

The SUV driver told officials the truck driver threatened to kill him and the passenger, making him fear for his life, so he grabbed a gun from his glove compartment, pointed it at the man and fired it.

The truck driver was taken with a gunshot wound to a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made, and neither of the men’s names have been made public.