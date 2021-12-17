Deputies: Expelled 13-year-old accused of threatening to shoot up school

article

A 13-year-old in Orange County was arrested after deputies say he made a threat against his school.

Deputies said the student had been expelled from Champion Preparatory Academy on South Orange Blossom Trail when he made the threat over a video group chat.

Several students from the school saw the video and reported it to officials.

Investigators said the 13-year-old said he was going to shoot up the school on Friday, Dec. 17, and showed what appeared to be a handgun in the video.

Once officials were able to identify the teen, they said he admitted to making the threat as a "joke."

Deputies said the teen was charged with written or electronic threats to kill, which is considered a second-degree felony.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it takes all threats seriously and applauds the students who stepped forward and reported what they saw.