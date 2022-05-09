Deputies: Child found at scene of murder-suicide in Orange County

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say a young child was found in the home where an apparent murder-suicide took place on Monday night.

Deputies responded to the Parke East Apartments off S. Goldenrod Road just after 8 p.m. after they said a man called 911 and said he had killed somebody and that he was going to kill himself. Upon arrival, they said they found a woman and man "both deceased in an apparent murder-suicide."

The couple was identified as Leslie Daniella Rodriguez, 27, and Devin Anthony Griggs, 28. Deputies say Griggs was the one who called 911.

Detectives say the couple's child was found in the home and was not harmed. The Department of Children and Families responded and is arranging care for the child.