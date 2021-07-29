Deputies: 17 animals 'on brink of death' found in U-Haul in Flagler County

article

Two people have been arrested after Flagler County deputies say they had 17 animals suffering in the back of a U-Haul truck.

Jason Donellan-Sparks and Shawna Doud are charged with Animal Cruelty and are being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call on Wednesday about an animal problem at Harbor Freight. The person who called reportedly said they had heard birds chirping in the back of a U-Haul.

"The witness observed a female occupant open the liftgate, and he observed numerous dogs and puppies in distress, all panting with their tongues out. The female started spraying the dogs with water, but it was too hot inside the compartment."

The witness then called authorities. Deputies say the animals were panting and severely dehydrated.

"The dogs were obviously in distress with matted fur, the animals were covered in feces, and were in the back of a U-Haul without proper airflow."

The animals were pulled from the truck and given water. Deputies say there was a water bucket in the truck but there was no water in any of the cages that the animals were kept in.

The first responding deputy on scene, the witness, and owners of the animals pulled the animals out of the truck and placed them in cages outside of the U-Haul, pouring water on them and giving them drinking water.

In total, there were four cats and 13 dogs in the back of the U-Haul, deputies said. The couple reportedly told deputies that they had left Tennessee on Tuesday with the animals in the back of the truck. The animals were taken into custody by Animal Control and brought to a veterinarian for further medical evaluations.

"Here is a great example of ‘see something, say something’ and these animals only had minutes to spare," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Thank you to the citizen who spoke up and called us. I’m glad the animals are now in the hands of Animal Control and out of the custody of these two who obviously don’t know how to care for them."

