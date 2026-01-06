Demolition resumes on historic Flagler Beach Pier as rebuild moves forward

The Brief Demolition has resumed on the historic Flagler Beach Pier after a pause for turtle nesting season. The storm-damaged pier, built in 1928, is being replaced with a stronger concrete structure that will retain some original wood. The $14 million FEMA- and state-funded project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



Demolition resumed Tuesday on the historic Flagler Beach Pier after crews paused work over the summer due to sea turtle nesting season and nearby turtle activity.

The nearly 100-year-old wooden pier, originally built in 1928, was closed in 2022 after sustaining significant damage from hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

What's next:

City officials said the structure could not be safely repaired and is being replaced with a stronger pier designed to better withstand future storms.

The new pier will be constructed primarily of concrete. However, the first 100 feet of the extended pier will use the original wooden design in an effort to preserve the structure’s historic character.

The $14 million rebuilding project is being funded through a combination of federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state funding. City officials said they hope the new pier will open by the end of the year.

