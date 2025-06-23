Democratic voters in Florida Senate Dist. 15, House Dist. 40 head to polls on Tuesday

The Brief Four Democrats — including siblings and a former congressman — are competing in Tuesday’s special primary to fill the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s seat. Campaign finance reports show heavy self-funding and last-minute fundraising surges ahead of the vote. Two candidates are competing in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Florida House District 40.



A special primary election will be held on Tuesday to fill the vacancies for state senate, Senate District 15, and state representative, Florida House District 40. Polls open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida Senate Dist. 15 special primary election

What we know:

A special Democratic primary election is set for Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to fill the Florida Senate District 15 seat left vacant by the death of State Sen. Geraldine Thompson. Thompson, a respected legislator and civil rights advocate, died in February.

Four Democrats are vying for the Senate nomination: current Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, her brother and former Sen. Randolph Bracy, former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, and attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith.

Representative LaVon Bracy Davis | Former state Senator Randolph Bracy | Former firebrand congressman Alan Grayson | Personal injury attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith

The race has drawn interest due to the sibling rivalry and the involvement of notable political figures.

Davis has raised over $60,000, while Grayson has heavily self-funded, loaning more than $240,000 to his campaign. Anthony-Smith has raised nearly $59,000, while Bracy’s latest fundraising numbers remain unposted, though he had raised $2,972 and loaned $6,050 to his campaign as of May 8.

What we don't know:

Final campaign finance numbers for Randolph Bracy have yet to be disclosed. It’s also unclear how the public is responding to the unusual family dynamic in the race and how this might affect turnout in what’s expected to be a low-participation special election.

The backstory:

Geraldine Thompson served the West Orlando area and was known for her work in education and civil rights. Her passing in January created a ripple in local Democratic politics, triggering a rare mid-cycle shuffle.

Bracy Davis, her would-be successor, previously held House District 40, leaving that seat open and further adding to the electoral reshuffle.

What's next:

The winner of the State Senate Dist. 15 Democratic primary will advance to the Sept. 2 general election to face Republican Willie Montague, who secured his party’s nomination unopposed.

Florida House Dist. 40 special primary election

The Florida House District 40 seat is up for grabs in Tuesday’s special Democratic primary after Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis stepped down to run for the late Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s Senate seat.

What we know:

Two Democratic candidates — former Rep. Travaris McCurdy and current legislative aide RaShon Young — are vying to replace Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis.

Former Rep. Travaris McCurdy (L) | Current legislative aide RaShon Young (R)

Young has raised over $59,000, $1,900 of which he loaned to his own campaign, while McCurdy has raised just over $8,380.

What we don't know:

While endorsements and experience have played central roles in the race, it's unclear how voters will weigh age, political legacy, and ground-level experience. Young's relative youth and McCurdy's prior electoral loss in 2022 raise questions about how much name recognition and political mentorship will sway voters in this low-turnout special election.

The backstory:

Travaris McCurdy previously held a House seat and has served as a legislative aide to both Randolph Bracy and Geraldine Thompson. He lost a Democratic primary in 2022 after redistricting reshaped his political base.

RaShon Young, 26, emerged from within the Bracy-Bracy Davis political network and now serves as Bracy Davis’ chief of staff. She endorsed him the day she launched her Senate campaign.

Big picture view:

This contest reflects generational change and the continued influence of political dynasties in Central Florida. The Bracy family's endorsement network remains active across multiple races, shaping political succession in Orange County. The race also highlights how institutional ties and personal loyalty continue to drive local Democratic politics.

What's next:

The winner of the State House Dist. 40 Democratic primary will face Republican Tuan Le of Titusville and write-in candidate Christopher Hall of Tallahassee in the Sept. 2 general election.

