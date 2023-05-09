Deltona family's home left in shambles after driver crashes into it

A family's home was left badly damaged early Friday morning after a driver they suspect was speeding lost control and crashed into it.

"It felt like an earthquake. It sounded like a bomb," Adriana Jaime said.

What they saw when they opened their eyes left them in shock.

"This is no patching. This is a lot of work," her father, Edgar Jaime, said.

The crash left part of their home in shambles. Walls that divided rooms are now feet away from where they were before.

"I don't feel safe anymore in my own house. I don't feel safe," Adriana said.

The side of the house the driver crashed into has since been boarded up, but pictures from that morning show the destructive impact.

"This was our dream home. We built this home," Edgar said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the driver was still behind the wheel of the SUV. FOX 35 is not identifying the driver because he hasn't been charged with a crime, although the Volusia Sheriff's Office says that could change depending on the outcome of the crash investigation.

(Adriana Jaime)

The driver, seen in body-camera video shared with FOX 35, was at times incoherent. He told deputies he had just left work at Amazon and came in contact with another car, but didn't say much else.

The family, however, suspects the man was speeding and racing as they say drivers often do going down North Normandy Boulevard.

Last October, a driver crashed into Rod King’s home just two doors down.

"At three in the morning, a drunk driver came through, missed the pole, missed the neighbor's house, and came right through here full speed," he said.

After months of back and forth with insurance, his garage and office are still untouched.

"Even looking in here, it's really giving me some anxiety right now because it's like … I just keep this closed off," King said.

As of now, no one has told the Jamie family if their home is safe to live in. But even if it isn’t, they simply have nowhere else to go.

"Right now, we're staying here, and we don't even know if we're really supposed to be in here," Edgar said. "I just pray to God people can see this and be aware of their speed and be more responsible on the street."

The family says they've had trouble getting in contact with the driver's insurance company. After FOX 35 contacted the company, a spokesperson says one of its directors will be in touch with the family as soon as possible.