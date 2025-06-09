Deland man accused of strangling, holding ex-girlfriend captive in Palm Coast

The Brief A Deland man was arrested after allegedly strangling and holding his ex-girlfriend captive for two hours during a domestic dispute in Palm Coast. Edgar Lopez, 26, faces multiple charges including false imprisonment and battery by strangulation.



A Deland man is facing multiple charges after allegedly strangling and falsely imprisoning his ex-girlfriend during a domestic disturbance in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded late Friday night to a residence on Reybury Lane after a concerned citizen reported a possible domestic disturbance. Investigators said Edgar Lopez, 26, arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s home with flowers and asked to come inside.

Edgar Lopez | CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Once inside, he refused to leave and became violent when the victim tried to call 911.

Lopez allegedly grabbed the phone, blocked the front door, and used a towel to muffle the victim’s screams, authorities said. The victim told deputies she was held against her will and battered for about two hours before managing to escape and call for help.

Lopez fled before deputies arrived. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was later taken into custody by the DeLand Police Department. Lopez was charged with false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, battery by strangulation, and domestic violence battery.

He was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail and later released on a $10,000 bond.

