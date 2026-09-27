FHP: Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup on SR 50
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An early evening crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle resulted in the death of the man on the bike, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Information provided by FHP says the accident happened just after 7pm Saturday on East Colonial Drive near St. Anne Avenue in the Christmas area.
The pickup driver was hauling a trailer at the time of the accident, and the trooper on scene says that he failed to see the 65-year-old motorcyclist before the collision.
What we know:
The man driving the pickup was uninjured and remained at the scene of the crash.
What we don't know:
Troopers have not indicated why the 53-year-old pickup driver failed to see the motorcyclist as the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.