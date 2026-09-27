FHP: Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup on SR 50

The Brief A pickup hauling a trailer strikes a motorcycle from behind on East Colonial Drive Saturday night The 65-year-old driver of the bike is pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital The man driving the truck remained on scene and was uninjured.



An early evening crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle resulted in the death of the man on the bike, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Information provided by FHP says the accident happened just after 7pm Saturday on East Colonial Drive near St. Anne Avenue in the Christmas area.

The pickup driver was hauling a trailer at the time of the accident, and the trooper on scene says that he failed to see the 65-year-old motorcyclist before the collision.

What we know:

The man driving the pickup was uninjured and remained at the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not indicated why the 53-year-old pickup driver failed to see the motorcyclist as the crash remains under investigation.