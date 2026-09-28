SpaceX's latest Starship test brings Florida launches a step closer

The Brief SpaceX's latest Starship test reached orbit and deployed Starlink satellites for the first time. The successful flight moves Starship closer to launching from Florida's Space Coast. NASA says the progress is important as it plans to use Starship for future Artemis moon missions.



SpaceX reached several major milestones during its latest Starship test flight Monday, successfully sending the massive rocket into orbit and deploying Starlink satellites for the first time, moves that bring the company closer to launching Starship from Florida.

Historic flight marks key milestone

Why you should care:

The world's largest rocket reached orbit for the first time during its 14th test flight and successfully deployed Starlink satellites, another first for the Starship program. The mission ended earlier than planned because of issues involving the vehicle's Raptor engines, but space experts called the flight a significant step forward.

Brandon Wynne of Interstellar Gateway, who watched the launch from Starbase in South Texas, said the experience was unlike any other rocket launch because of the vehicle's size and power.

Florida launch site taking shape

Local perspective:

The successful mission comes as SpaceX continues building its Starship infrastructure on Florida's Space Coast.

The company's Giga Bay facility, where future Starships will be assembled, is nearing completion. SpaceX has also begun testing systems at its Florida launch pad, including the water deluge system, signaling preparations for launches from Cape Canaveral are accelerating.

Wynne said the latest flight moves SpaceX closer to launching Starship from Florida, potentially as soon as this fall.

NASA watching closely

The test flight also represents progress for NASA, which is counting on a version of Starship to land astronauts on the moon as part of the Artemis program.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman congratulated the SpaceX team on the mission, saying the agency looks forward to helping Starship missions become routine. Elon Musk also posted that the Starlink satellites deployed during the flight were operating successfully in orbit.