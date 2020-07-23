Decision deadlines approaching fast for upcoming school year

A survey in Orange County shows that only 29% of parents would allow their children to have face-to-face learning when returning to school this fall.

Most schools in Central Florida are offering virtual learning. Now parents have to make a choice on what would be the best way for their child to learn.

"We've gone back and forth," said Orange County resident David Grim, whose daughter is starting middle school this year, "trying to just make a good sound decision and what's best for our family."

Grim's daughter was reluctant at first to do online school, as she wanted to have "that new middle school experience," Grim said.

After wrestling with in-person learning, virtual school, and Orange County's Innovative OCPS LaunchED@Home program, the family decided that the incoming sixth-grader will be doing the LaunchED@Home program.

Grim taught for Orange County Public Schools for 19 years, and his wife who is still teaching now is making her decision whether she will be returning to face-to-face teaching.

Among families surveyed in Orange County, 63% have decided they will be going back to school virtually.