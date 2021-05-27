Dean at Harmony Middle School arrested on molestation charges, sheriff says

article

The dean at Harmony Middle School has been arrested on lewd and lascivious molestation charges, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Bradley Scott Linville was arrested on Wednesday. Officials say the crime happened on school grounds.

Officials say Linville touched the victim in his genital area on 3 different occasions. They say the victim spoke about it to his peers. Authorities were then notified.

Linville is a former law enforcement officer and has worked in the school district since 1995. Deputies say he previously worked at Discovery Middle School, Gateway High School, Michigan Avenue Elementary School, and Tohopekaliga High School.

MORE NEWS: Police: Drunk driver cuts through yard, flips SUV during police chase in Melbourne

Given how long Linville has been in the education system, deputies are encouraging any other victims to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch FOX 35 News for updates.