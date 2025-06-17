SR-434 head-on crash in Seminole County leaves 1 dead, troopers say

The Brief State Road 434 near Hammock Lane is closed in both directions because of a deadly crash.

Troopers said a Nissan and Jeep collided head-on around 5 a.m.

The Nissan driver died; the Jeep driver was seriously hurt and hospitalized.

One person is dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash early Tuesday morning in Seminole County, according to officials.

The crash happened along State Road 434 near Hammock Lane in Oviedo, where all lanes are closed in both directions.

Drivers can take Red Bug Lake Road as an alternate route.

What happened?

What we know:

Shortly after 5 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash at State Road 434 near Hammock Lane in Oviedo involving a 2022 Nissan Altima and a 2018 Jeep Compass.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the driver of the Nissan was traveling eastbound on State Road 434, approaching Hammock Lane, when they failed to navigate a right-hand curve and veered into the westbound lane.

The Nissan then collided head-on with the Jeep, which was traveling westbound. The impact caused the Jeep to catch fire.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jeep driver was transported to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

What we don't know:

The identities of the drivers involved were not immediately available. It's unclear when the area will reopen.

Watch Good Day Orlando using the video player at the top of this page for live updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: