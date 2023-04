A fatal crash on Saturday has all of the eastbound lanes on I-4 in Maitland shut down as an investigation is underway.

Florida Highway Patrol says the lanes are currently blocked at mile marker 90 in Maitland.

Traffic is being diverted into the express lanes and onto Maitland Blvd.

"Drivers need to use caution in the area and find an alternate route," FHP advised.

