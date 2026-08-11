Police investigate domestic stabbing incident in Daytona Beach

The Brief Police investigated a reported stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Daytona Beach. Authorities emphasized there is no current threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.



Daytona Beach police are investigating a reported stabbing Tuesday afternoon on South Keech Street.

Authorities warned that residents may see an increased law enforcement presence in the area during the active investigation.

However, police stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we know:

Two people in a domestic relationship were involved in a "disturbance," that resulted in the woman stabbing the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Where did the stabbing occur?

Authorities reported the stabbing took place in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

Stabbing suspect taken into custody

What's next:

Authorities took Rosemary Mercado Torres, 21, into custody.