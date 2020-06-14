Daughter of singer Hank Williams Jr. dead in Tennessee auto crash: reports

A single-vehicle crash in Tennessee on Saturday night resulted in the death of the 27-year-old daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr., according to reports.

Katherine Williams-Dunning was behind the wheel of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, driving south on Highway 79 in Henry County, when the vehicle crossed the median and began rolling over, WSMV-TV of Nashville reported.

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR GRANGER SMITH REFLECTS ON LIFE ONE YEAR AFTER LOSING SON IN TRAGIC ACCIDENT

The vehicle, which was towing a boat, crossed into the northbound lanes and came to a stop on the shoulder of the road, the report said.

Williams-Dunning’s husband, Tyler Dunning, 29, was injured in the crash and airlifted to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver’s brother, Sam Williams, announced the crash in a Facebook post.

“My sister and brother in law have been in a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning,” Williams wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Advertisement

Their father, Hank Williams Jr., 71, is known for the song, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which he rewrote as a theme song for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.

He is the son of Hank Williams, one of country music’s most iconic figures, who died in 1953 at age 29 after writing a long string of hit songs.