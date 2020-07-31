Culture Conversations: Entertainment mogul Master P and Comedian Jo Koy share their stories

Culture Conversations is an engaging and informative FOX 11 digital program aimed at closely examining the issues that our nation is grappling with at this moment: race, inequality, justice, policing, political strength, and what these issues mean to our future.

Each week, host Mimi Brown will interview change-makers, influencers, and celebrities on weekly newsworthy topics.

This week's episode features Entertainment mogul Percy Miller and Comedian Jo Koy.

Percy Miller: Entertainment Mogul Percy Miller, better known as Master P has seen a lot in his rise from poverty to superstardom.

He’s now telling his story in a five-part docuseries airing on BET.

Before he was a Grammy Award-winning artist, he was a young man with basketball dreams. After a career-ending injury, he turned his sights to music and built one of the largest Black-owned music labels.

Since his rise, the No Limit Records Founder has dedicated the better part of his career to advocating for Black empowerment, Building generational wealth and fighting injustice.

Miller who once lived in Louisville, Kentucky calls the murder of Breonna Taylor “personal,” and recorded a song in her honor called “Say Her Name,” which calls for unity and equality and an end to police brutality.

Miller, who attended the funeral of George Floyd, also has two sons who live in Minnesota and has been on the front lines there.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JUNE 04: Rapper Master P attends the memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University on June 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd died while in police custody on May 25, after former Minneapolis police offic Expand

He spoke to Culture Conversation host Mimi Brown, about the importance of fighting to end police brutality, turning down a million-dollar deal to build generational wealth and the importance of voting and staying politically informed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Jo Koy performs during his "Just Kidding" world tour at the Chase Center on February 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Jo Koy: Jo Koy celebrates Filipino Culture in the Netflix special "In His Elements."

Joseph Glenn Herbert, known professionally as Jo Koy, has been in the comedy game for over three decades. He performs to sold-out theatres and arenas all around the world, but there was one place he had to go and that’s "home to the motherland," as he described it.

In his latest Netflix comedy special, "In His Elements," Koy returns to the Philippines to highlight his Filipino heritage.

He opens up about why it was so important to "shine a light" on the culture that gave him so much and how he hopes to inspire other Filipino performers to follow their dreams.

Mimi Brown: Culture Conversations is hosted by Mimi Brown. She is a Segment Producer for Good Day LA and has also worked for NBC News, US Weekly, and ABC News. Brown earned her Bachelor's degree from Howard University and also holds a Master's degree from American University. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

