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Crash shuts down stretch of Orlando Avenue in Winter Park

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Winter Park
Published October 6, 2026 6:17 AM EDT
Published October 6, 2026 6:17 AM EDT
article

Winter Park police investigate crash on Orlando Avenue. 

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A crash has shut down a stretch of Orlando Avenue in Winter Park.

What we know:

Police responded to an area near Minnesota Avenue for a "crash with serious injuries." 

Orlando Avenue is shut down in both directions from Gene Street to Minnesota Avenue.

Drivers should take an alternate route.

FOX 35 has a crew at the scene, and they reported seeing a motorcycle overturned in the road.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the crash or how many people were injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Winter Park Police Department. 

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