Crash shuts down stretch of Orlando Avenue in Winter Park
article
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A crash has shut down a stretch of Orlando Avenue in Winter Park.
What we know:
Police responded to an area near Minnesota Avenue for a "crash with serious injuries."
Orlando Avenue is shut down in both directions from Gene Street to Minnesota Avenue.
Drivers should take an alternate route.
FOX 35 has a crew at the scene, and they reported seeing a motorcycle overturned in the road.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led to the crash or how many people were injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Winter Park Police Department.