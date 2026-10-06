Crash shuts down stretch of Orlando Avenue in Winter Park

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A crash has shut down a stretch of Orlando Avenue in Winter Park.

What we know:

Police responded to an area near Minnesota Avenue for a "crash with serious injuries."

Orlando Avenue is shut down in both directions from Gene Street to Minnesota Avenue.

Drivers should take an alternate route.

FOX 35 has a crew at the scene, and they reported seeing a motorcycle overturned in the road.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the crash or how many people were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.