Crash shuts down portion of eastbound I-4 in Seminole County; 2 injured

An early morning crash on Friday temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County. One lane reopened before 6 a.m. for traffic to get by.

According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the crash happened between 3:30 a.m. as you're approaching the entry ramp for State Road 417 and involved two vehicles, including an F-150 pickup.

"One of the vehicles overturned and landed on its roof on the highway," the agency said. A man and woman were injured. Officials said one of the victims had to be extricated, but had non-life-threatening injuries. The other was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Officials believe one of the vehicles hit a wall, but Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and will release more details.