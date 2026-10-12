Crash involving pedestrian shuts down Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, police say

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A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday on Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, prompting officials to close a stretch of the road.

What we know:

The crash happened on West Silver Springs Boulevard near Southwest 3rd Avenue.

Road temporarily closed

Police said all eastbound lanes from North Pine Avenue to Southwest 2nd Avenue are closed while crews investigate the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared additional details about the crash.

Officials have also not released information about the pedestrian's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.