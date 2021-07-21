Expand / Collapse search

Crash causes major delays on I-4 westbound in Seminole County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Seminole County
Crash causing major delays on I-4 westbound in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers taking I-4 westbound in Seminole County had a rough ride this morning. 

A crash in the I-4 westbound lanes near the Longwood rest area left traffic crawling on Wednesday morning. This affected drivers headed toward downtown Orlando from Seminole County. 

"I-4 is a parking lot," said FOX 35's Kristin Giannas. 

As an alternate route, drivers took 17-92 southbound. Around 8 a.m., lanes started to reopen.

