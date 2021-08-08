COVID Vaccines: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth

Dr. Timothy Hendrix, the AdventHealth Centra Care Medical Director, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the new strain of COVID-19, the delta variant, are we protected if we’ve received the vaccine? Studies indicate that if you are currently vaccinated you have very good protection against the Delta Variant- 80-90% protection. More importantly, these vaccines keep people out of the hospital, and you won't have a severe symptoms.

How is the delta variant different? It is highly contagious, twice as contagious as the original coronavirus last year.

If you have been vaccinated, what precautions should you be taking to continue to protect yourself? If you’re not vaccinated, what precautions should you be taking? Despite being vaccinated, people should wear masks in public places. If you are not vaccinated, get the vaccine! There could be more variants in the future if it continues to mutate.