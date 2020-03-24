Coronavirus cases jump to over 1,460 in Florida, 20th death reported, health officials say

article

UPDATE: As of 6 p.m., the Florida Department of Health now says there are 1,467 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of those cases, health officials say 1,379 patients are Florida residents, while 88 are not residents. Health officials say 20 deaths in the state are now attributed to the coronavirus. Health officials say 1,297 cases are being monitored in the state.

The Florida Department of Health reports that there are now 1,412 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 18.

According to health officials, there are 1,330 positive Florida residents and 82 positive non-Florida residents. There are currently 1,249 people being monitored.

Here are the counties by the numbers:

Orange County: 50

Osceola: 26

Volusia: 18

Seminole: 23

Brevard: 9

Alachua: 37

Broward: 311

Flagler: 4

Marion: 4

Polk: 13

Florida coronavirus cases have jumped by more than 1,000 in one week. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has sent a letter to President Trump requesting that he declare a Major Disaster amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In his letter, the governor is asking for the following programs under the Individual Assistance: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program.

On Monday, DeSantis said he is issuing an executive order that would require mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone traveling to the Sunshine State from the New York City area.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed.

As of Monday night, the state was tracking 1,227 cases. On Tuesday morning, the Florida Department of Health says that nationwide there are over 46,000 cases with 591 deaths. Worldwide, there are over 396,000 cases and over 17,200 deaths

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

