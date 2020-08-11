Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days of no new reported cases

article

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Ardern said Auckland, the nation’s largest city, will be moved to Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.

She said the rest of the country will be raised to Level 2.

MORE NEWS: Health officials across US are quitting or getting fired amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The new cases comes after New Zealand went 102 days without recording a locally transmitted COVID-19 case.

Advertisement

New Zealand got rid of the virus by imposing a strict lockdown in late March when only about 100 people had tested positive for the disease. That stopped its spread.

In addition, the country's economy has fared better than many predicted. The country has managed to keep its unemployment rate at just 4 percent, although many economists say the number doesn’t account for recent job losses and will likely get significantly worse after a government-funded wage subsidy expires next month.

Still, New Zealand’s international tourism industry has collapsed and the country remains more isolated from the outside world than before. The government has been reluctant to reopen the border to any other countries, even as other nations cautiously do so.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.