Copa América final delayed after thousands attempt to forcibly enter stadium, officials say
MIAMI, Fla. - The Copa América final between Argentina and Columbia was delayed Sunday after thousands of fans tried to forcibly enter Hard Rock Stadium, according to officials.
Stadium officials confirmed that the gates to the stadium were momentarily shut due to the incident.
It is not known if any arrests were made or if there were any injuries.
The incident pushed the start of the match back to 9:15 p.m.