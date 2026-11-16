The Brief Oviedo will keep all planned holiday events while cutting more than $100,000 in expenses amid anticipated property tax revenue reductions. The $34,000 Christmas tree lighting is under scrutiny, with officials considering scaling back entertainment and other costs. Only five of 14 city events break even or turn a profit, and further cuts remain possible.



Holiday lights will still shine in Oviedo this year, but city leaders are taking a closer look at the cost of putting on community events as they prepare for future budget cuts.

City Council voted to move forward with all planned events while reducing more than $100,000 in expenses across the city's event lineup.

The reductions come after voters approved Amendment 3, which will reduce the amount of revenue the city collects through property taxes. The changes are not scheduled to take effect until Oct. 1, 2027.

City faces $9 million budget gap

What they're saying:

Mayor Megan Sladek said the amendment could provide significant property tax savings for Florida homeowners but would also force city leaders to make difficult budget decisions.

"This is the taxpayers giving us permission to have these very difficult discussions," Sladek said.

Sladek said Oviedo would need to eliminate $9 million in recurring expenses by 2028 if officials relied solely on budget cuts to address the deficit.

During a meeting on Monday, city leaders discussed eliminating about a dozen city-organized events, including WinterFest, Fourth of July celebrations, Juneteenth and St. Patrick's Day festivities.

"It'll be a very visible missing component. But I think we've got to start somewhere," Sladek said.

Eliminating the events would save the city about $200,000, or roughly 2% of the overall savings goal.

Christmas tree lighting under scrutiny

One event receiving particular attention is Oviedo's annual Christmas tree lighting, scheduled for Dec. 3.

During a council discussion, Mayor Sladek questioned the $34,000 cost of the event.

"I genuinely don't understand, and maybe you can help us understand now, how we would spend $34,000 on the tree lighting," Sladek said.

Recreation and Parks Director Paul Belden explained that the expense covers more than the tree itself.

"It's not just the tree lighting. It's also the entertainment on the stage, we have vendors, and, you know, the sound production. So there's other costs that go into it," Belden said.

Sladek questioned whether vendor fees help offset those expenses.

Belden acknowledged that vendors pay to participate but said the city also covers entertainers, street performers, sound equipment and other production costs.

Residents divided over potential cuts

Local perspective:

Residents have mixed reactions to the possibility of losing some of the city's annual traditions.

Some said they would support the cuts if they meant greater tax savings, while others said they would miss the community events.

Sladek said she hopes community organizations and volunteers could step in to keep some traditions alive if the city stops organizing them.

"Before the city took over the Christmas event, the tree lighting, that was done at zero cost to the taxpayers by the Oviedo Historical Society," Sladek said. "Before the city took all of the St. Patrick's Day events, that was done by members of the community."

Only five of 14 events break even

By the numbers:

City officials said nearly $110,000 in costs has already been cut across 14 events.

However, only five of those events break even or generate a profit. The annual tree lighting brings back about 25% of what the city spends on it.

Council members stopped short of permanently canceling any future events, noting that the property tax changes do not take effect until October 2027.

Instead, staff will be required to report financial figures after each event, so council members can evaluate expenses and revenue.

Permanent cuts remain under consideration, with city leaders emphasizing that future celebrations should not create additional costs for taxpayers.

City considers scaling back entertainment

What's next:

Belden said staff will continue looking for ways to reduce expenses without eliminating the family-friendly activities that bring residents together.

"We're going to continue looking at the same vendors, but we might make adjustments — maybe downscale some of the entertainment, maybe not have as much — but looking for other opportunities that may be out there that we haven't considered," Belden said.

He added that the goal is to continue offering activities for children and adults while finding more affordable ways to host the events.