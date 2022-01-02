Community gathers to remember Orlando boy killed while riding bike

A community gathered for a memorial walk to remember a 13-year-old who was hit and killed while riding his bike.

The young Orlando boy, Gabriel, was riding his bike from his friend's house to his own home down the street when he was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago. The truck that hit the boy did not stop.

On Sunday, the neighborhood gathered to walk from Gabriel's friend's house to his home as they symbolically brought him home.

The father of Gabriel's friend who he was riding his bike with helped organize the memorial walk.

"He was heading home. He and my son was heading to his house for a sleepover," Frank Galan said. "And that journey ended not too far. So, we’ll finish the journey home."

The community is now working to try to get speed bumps in the neighborhood to make it safer.

"It’s hard because we’re feeling the pain from Nicole and John, what they’re going through as parents," Galan said. "I can’t even imagine, but we’re grateful that we’re all coming together as a community."

Florida Highway Patrol found the truck that hit the boy and has it in evidence.

Advertisement

The agency says it has not made an arrest yet, as investigators wait on lab results.