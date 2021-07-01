Cocoa High School athlete helps save his neighbor following crash

A Cocoa High School football and basketball player helped save a neighbor after the man crashed his truck, authorities said.

"I heard a loud boom," 18-year-old Eumari Dixon.

Dixon said he heard a crash and discovered it happened across the street, in his neighbor's driveway.

"I was facing the truck and was like, ‘Please stop!’ and he hit the gas and I had to jump out of the way to prevent him from hitting me."

He almost got hit by his neighbor's truck, but luckily a garbage can and a small cement dog statue prevented a serious injury.

"I ran over to him and made sure he was ok and put his truck in park and I took the keys out. Then I ran to go get my mom because I was scared."



Eumari's mother, Tandra Christian, said, "I heard him screaming, mom, mom, mom our neighbor needs help."

The mother and son said they stopped a police officer who just happened to be driving by.

"He was kind of waving me down and that’s when I saw the gentlemen in a distressed state," said Cocoa Police Officer Dontavius Wilcox

Officer Wilcox stepped in to get the man medical help. He thinks Eumari saved the neighbor’s life.

"Had he not stepped in when he did, it most definitely could have gone that route. His timing was perfect."

The mother and son said the officer’s timing was also incredible. Tandra says, "God puts people at the right place at the right time."

Eumari credits his coaches and teachers for teaching him to help others.

"Really, really, proud of him," Tandra added. "I’m glad he was able to think quick on his feet."

Eumari has a message for his neighbor.

"Always got ya!"

Eumari said he plans to check on his neighbor when he’s out of the hospital.

