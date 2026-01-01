Clermont Police investigate death of man found in vehicle on New Year's Day

The Brief Clermont Police launched an investigation after a man was found in his vehicle and was declared dead a short while later. Clermont Police ask that people avoid the area of 12th Street and West Minneola Avenue due to an investigation in the area. The man's name has not been publicly released at this time.



The Clermont Police Department launched an investigation after a man was found in his vehicle and was later declared dead by officials.

What we know:

Around 2:30 p.m., Jan. 1, the Clermont Police Department asked that people avoid the area of 12th Street and West Minneola Avenue due to an investigation in the area. Officials said traffic may be restricted in the area.

Police had received a call around 1 p.m. about a person possibly dead in a car.

The Clermont Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there's no known threat to the community.

Detectives aren't seeking any parties involved at this time, the department said.

What we don't know:

The man's name is not publicly released at this time, as police are notifying his family about his death.