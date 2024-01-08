Clearwater police officer accused of stalking girlfriend: CPD

article

A Clearwater police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested for aggravated stalking in Pasco County.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Tejera is accused of sending threatening written and video messages to his girlfriend and her family members.

"This is a disturbing allegation," said Police Chief Eric Gandy. "We immediately initiated an internal investigation and placed him on administrative leave."

Tejera has been with Clearwater Police since 2007.

In 2021, Tejera was arrested in Tarpon Springs on DUI charges after police said he smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and got aggressive after they pulled him over for driving erratically.