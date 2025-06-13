Cleanup and testing underway after sewage spill dumps over 3 million gallons in Palm Bay

The Brief A sewer break released over 3 million gallons of sewage into local waterways. Crews have recovered about 2 million gallons; cleanup continues through Saturday. Residents await test results and question the city’s infrastructure safeguards.



City officials in Palm Bay are continuing cleanup efforts after more than 3 million gallons of sewage spilled into residential areas and nearby waterways following a sewer pipe break.

What we know:

A sewer line rupture in Palm Bay on Sunday night led to the release of approximately 3.19 million gallons of raw sewage into local waterways, including Turkey Creek and surrounding riverways.

The break occurred near Claremont Street. Crews have since recovered about 2 million gallons and removed a foot of contaminated soil, but over a million gallons could not be retrieved.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the full environmental impact of the spill. Water sample test results, which will indicate the level of contamination in affected waterways, are still pending. It is also unclear what caused the pipe to fail or whether aging infrastructure played a role.

The backstory:

This is not the first time Palm Bay has dealt with a wastewater spill, and some residents have expressed growing frustration over the city’s handling of such incidents. Concerns have mounted over the city's wastewater infrastructure and how future spills can be prevented.

What they're saying:

Officials say crews have so far been able to recover approximately 2 million gallons of wastewater and have removed 12 inches of contaminated soil from the impacted site. However, more than 1 million gallons could not be recovered.

"We've been dealt with a devastating blow," said Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina. "The reaction of the men and women that actually served throughout this catastrophe should be commended — countless hours, many didn't sleep."

What's next:

Cleanup crews are expected to remain in the area through Saturday as part of the continuing response effort.

